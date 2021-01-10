Footballing Legend Edgar Davids Sent Off in Debut as Coach for New Club

FOOTBALLING legend Edgar Davids was sent off in his debut as the coach for his new club, Portuguese side Sporting Club Olhanense.

Edgar Davids received a red card after his debut match as coach of the SC Olhanense on Sunday, January 10 after the 0-0 draw against Lusitano GC resulted in a huge riot.

Besides Davids, Olhanense player Leleco also received a red card for his involvement in the uproar. Coach José Bizarro of opponent Lusitano received a yellow card, according to the Portuguese media outlet O’Jogo.

The 47-year old Davids was appointed to the third division club in Portugal on Monday (January 4). It is his second job as a coach for the player who was capped 74-times for the Dutch national team after previously acting as player-coach for Barnet FC.

After leaving Barnet, the former Ajax, AC Milan, Juventus, FC Barcelona, ​​Internazionale and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, had been employed as an assistant trainer with first division player Telstar since the summer.

