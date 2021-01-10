First vaccine given in Gibraltar

A nurse has become one of the first people to be vaccinated in Gibraltar.

The 93-year-old resident at Hillsides Mr Robert Durrell was the first to be vaccinated and how fitting a former nurse should receive that historic first dose.

This morning Sunday, January 10, saw him vaccinated. This nurse was indeed a founder of the school of health studies and was responsible for training other nurses from 1950 to his retirement in 1990.

The Gibraltar health authority thanked Mr Durrell for his extreme dedication to nursing in Gibraltar.

The vaccination programme continues with health workers heads of care departments and other residents receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

