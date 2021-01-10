ALICANTE province municipalities most affected during the recent snowfalls included Alcoy, Castalla and IBi.

At present their boundaries are temporary closed owing to their high coronavirus rates, with no-one allowed in or out without a valid or pressing reason.

-- Advertisement --



As snow began to fall inland, central government’s Alicante Sub-delegation warned that police would stop and possibly fine visitors breaching regulations to take selfies in the snow.

Undeterred, families have continued to arrive and Alcoy police had to turn away hundreds of vehicles trying to enter the adjoining Font Roja national park at the weekend.

The Alicante province Emergency services also called on drivers to stay home instead of trying to visit mountain areas, owing to the dangerous state of the mountain roads.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fine state of affairs for snow-seekers.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.