Farmers Call Storm Filomena ‘A Blessing’ In Spain’s Costa Blanca

Farmers in Spain’s Costa Blanca call Storm Filomena ‘a blessing’ as it brought much needed irrigation to crops

Many farmers in the Vega Baja area of the Costa Blanca in Spain are hailing the extreme weather conditions brought by Storm Filomena as ‘a blessing’ which occurred just in the nick of time after an exceptionally dry autumn and winter left crops parched. In addition, they say that the cold without the frost has helped citrus plantations enormously, which need rain and cooler temperatures at this time of year to thrive.

Artichokes, mandarins and even almond trees are said to be finally flowering after the cold, wet snap, something which usually happens in December but was delayed this year by the unusually mild, dry weather.

“It is a very good water. A blessing. Without causing harm, it has fallen little by little and when it was most needed, “explained the president of Asaja in Orihuela, José Vicente Andreu.

