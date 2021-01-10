EU Orders Another 300 Million Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Doses.

The European Union has announced it had recently purchased 300 million extra doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as the bloc seeks to speed up its Covid-19 immunisation drive.

The new deal doubles the EU’s initial order to 600 million doses of the jab, which the US-German company says its sure will also be effective in fighting a mutation of the coronavirus first found in the UK and South Africa.

Despite the World Health Organization warning of an “acute phase” of virus spread in Europe, relatively few people have been vaccinated in a pan-continental drive to inoculate the EU’s 450 million citizens.

The EU’s executive branch negotiates on behalf of the member states and it has secured contracts to provide up to 2 billion doses of potential vaccines with six different producers. The other four vaccines must still be green-lighted by the European Medicines Agency.

The EU has also approved a shot from US-firm Moderna Inc. but is still awaiting the delivery of the first of its 160 million doses. EU commissioner, Von der Leyen, said that with the two approved vaccines: “We have already secured the number of doses that we need to vaccinate 380 million Europeans,” von der Leyen told reporters, equating to more than 80% of the EU population.

