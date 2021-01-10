East London Student Halls Evacuated

Student accommodation in Westfield east London has been evacuated due to a suspicious item.

Stratford 1 (one)halls were evacuated when a suspicious item was located around 2 pm today.

The item was found inside the building, and emergency services including ambulance, fire service and police dogs were seen attending.

The whole of the building on Westfield avenue has been evacuated with specialist officers examining the “item” whilst full road closures are in place.

