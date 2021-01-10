Drunk Driving Policia Local Officer Chased by Colleagues

A DRUNK Policia Local officer was chased by colleagues as he drove through the streets of Castellon, Valencian Community, over the Christmas period.

According to a report by the Town Hall of Castello de la Plana, a small city in the Valencian Community, the officer was warned by his colleagues not to drive his car home as he was showing signs of being intoxicated between the 23rd and 24th of December.

Drunkenly ignoring the advice of his fellow officers, the man got into his vehicle and sped home through the city’s streets. He was pursued by Policia Local patrol cars, who eventually managed to pull him over and end his dangerous journey.

According to local media, the officer is facing a criminal investigation for road safety offenses as well as an internal inquiry at Castello’s Policia Local. The Christmas chase is a rare case of Spanish police being forced to pursue their own colleagues.

Last month, three Policia Nacional officers in Barcelona were stopped by the city’s local Mossas d’Esquadra for alleged drunk driving offenses. Despite claiming they were on duty during their breach of curfew, the officers all tested over the legal alcohol limit and are undergoing an internal investigation.

