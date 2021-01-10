Diputacion increases Food Bank aid

ALICANTE’S provincial council, the Diputacion, is doubling its contribution to Alicante City’s Food Bank in 2021.

Carlos Mazon, the Diputacion’s president, announced that its contribution would rise from €35,000 to €70,000 on his recent visit to the Food Bank’s headquarters.

“The health crisis has increased demand and worsened the situation of an important sector that needs our help more than ever,” he declared.

