Cudeca Hospice appeal has seen an exceptional response

IT was as recently as November 16 last year in order to boost income that the Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena launched an emergency campaign, “Join the Sunflower Effect”, to raise €185,000.

This sum is to fund a multidisciplinary home care team in 2021 made up of a doctor, a nurse, a psychologist and a social worker, all specialists in palliative care.

A home care team like this, cares for an average of 250 cancer patients a year, in their own homes and makes an average of three to four visits a day, giving medical, psychological and social care to both patients and their families.

Thanks to the positive contributions of public institutions, businesses and the wider community the campaign has received €179,218 which is 97 per cent of the target and because of this, the campaign, which was planned initially to run until January 6, has been extended to the end of the month to try to reach targeted amount.

To find out how you can help, visit www.sunflowereffect.org.

