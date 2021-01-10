Counterespionage Comedy Coming to the Grand Theatre in Elche

AN hilarious counterespionage comedy is coming to the Grand Theatre in Elche on January 30, and you won’t want to miss it.

Men Who Write in Small Rooms is a comedy that tells you about counterespionage and modern terrors, about time travel and literature, but, above all, about ordinary people drowning in the paranoid despair of the time that we live.

The plot: A writer and author of unsuccessful novels sold on the Internet has been kidnapped and forcibly taken to an unknown location. The man awakens in a basement full of filing cabinets, files containing texts written in foreign languages, and censored reports, to find three women demanding his help. If he wants to be part of a revolutionary movement, the writer will have to lend his talent to a greater cause: to conclude the story of an assassination that will change the course of a country in crisis.

