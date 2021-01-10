Charity walk in Montesinos

Charity walk

THE next SAT charity walk will be held on Sunday January 31.

Walkers meet in the car park of El Rancho, Los Montesinos and set out at 10.30am.

“It’s a lovely flat walk that lasts around 45 minutes, after which we finish at the bar for coffee,” the organisers said.

“Everyone is welcome and the cost per dog is €5. Come and join in the fun!”

The walks are held once a month in aid of the SAT Animal Charity in Dolores to raise much-needed funds for the dogs. For more information, ring Angela on 696 426 783.

