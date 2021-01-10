CAPITOL cop dies by suicide just three days after the pro-Trump riots

Officer Howard Liebengood, a 51-year-old member of the US Capitol Police Force, reportedly died by suicide on Saturday, January 9, just three days after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol Building during a congressional hearing to certify Joe Biden’s win in the presidential race.

The USPC said in a statement that the officer had died while off-duty, having been with the department assigned to the Senate Division since April 2005. The son of former Sergeant at Arms Howards S Liebengood, the officer is understood to have taken his own life, according to local media reports.

A fellow police officer, Brian Sicknick, died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher while confronting rioters at the Capitol building.

Democrats from the House Appropriations Committee said the “tragic loss should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers.″

