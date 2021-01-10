General Hospital and Passions Actor John Reilly Dies Aged 84.

GENERAL Hospital actor John Reilly died on Saturday evening at the age of 84. Reilly played Sean Donely in 76 episodes of the beloved US soap opera General Hospital, first appearing in 1984 and recurring through to 2013. Finola Hughes, who plays Anna and Alex Devane on the show, said of his passing: ‘He was a big brother to me. The kindest man you could ever find. I cannot express how sorry I am to hear of his passing.’

John’s daughter, Caitlin Reilly, shared the sad news on social media on Sunday, January 10 and posted the picture below.

She revealed his passing in the caption, writing: “John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out. “Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him.”

