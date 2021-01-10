Landslides Kill 11 and Injure 18 After Downpour of Heavy Rain.

Reports are coming that a total of 11 people have died following two landslides in Indonesia. Emergency services are said to be desperately trying to recover survivors but are hampered by the torrential rain. Large banks of earth, soddened by the rain, apparently just collapsed, showering people below who in their homes just trying to keep warm and dry.

-- Advertisement --



Local police have already said they expect the death toll to be much higher as in some villages as many as 20 people lived cramped up together in one hut. A police spokesman said that every available resource is being used to locate the victims and an update will be issued later today.

This tragedy came just hours after it was reported that 65 people are feared to be dead following a plane crash. Bodies and debris from the plane have been recovered and, according to the latest reports, the black box flight recorder has been located. Crash investigators say this should shed some light on the cause of the accident.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Landslides Kill 11 and Injure 18 After Downpour of Heavy Rain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.