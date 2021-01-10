Boris Johnson Plans To Open 50 Mass Vaccination Centres Within Weeks.

Boris Johnson has announced that he wants to open at least 50 mass vaccination centres across the country within weeks to help hit his target of offering vaccines to nearly 14 million people in the UK by the middle of next month.

There are already around 700 vaccination sites across the country, with seven national centres opening this week to turbo-charge efforts to get jabs to millions of people and pull the UK out of a relentless cycle of lockdowns.

The planned hubs will be mainly based in sports venues, conference centres and a science park in Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Stevenage, Bristol, Surrey and Newham in central London and will be operated by NHS staff and volunteers.

