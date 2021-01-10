BORIS Considering Closing Pubs Until MAY bank holiday possibly



In what would be a huge blow to the hospitality industry, the Sunday Times has reported a source as saying the government is looking to keep pubs closed until at least May, “The May Day bank holiday is more likely the moment you see pubs reopening” they said.

Under the current lockdown rules, people have been ordered to stay at home until the middle of February, but now it has been speculated by The Daily Mail, that the lockdown will not end until the anniversary of the lockdown first starting in 2020, which was March 23.

Mr Johnson has said that the restrictions will be lifted gradually, as opposed to allowing all industries to open at the same time, and it seems as though pubs will be one of the last businesses on the agenda, with possibly the May 3 bank holiday being the date it happens, by which date it would seem an awful lot of UK pubs will tragically no longer be in business.

