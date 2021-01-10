Body confirmed to belong to missing Huelva Port Director

THE body of a man found on Los Quebrantos Beach, in Asturias, has been confirmed to be that of 59-year-old Juan Manuel Vega Granda, reported missing on December 29.

Guardia Civil reported that the body was found at around 4.30pm on January 10 by a person walking on the beach, and that the area is not far from where Juan Manuel Vega, the Commercial Director of Huelva Port, was last seen.

His body has been taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Ovideo where an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

He is said to have gone out for a walk around Muros del Nalon, where he was from and was spending Christmas, on Tuesday, December 29, at around 9am, and hadn’t been seen since.

He was due to come home at lunchtime on Tuesday, December 29, because he was meeting friends for lunch. At 11am that day, a conversation which he was having with port authorities via WhatsApp ended abruptly.

Guardia Civil, friends, family and local residents took part in the search for the man whose nephew, Pedro Diaz, plays for Sporting de Gijon Football Club, published his photo and reported him missing on social media when he didn’t come back from his walk and was not reachable on his mobile phone.

The search was carried out by land, sea and air, using dogs and searching the coastal area where he was last seen, between Muros de Nalon and San Esteban de Pravia in Asturias.

More than 200 people took part in searches along the coast, including canine and mountain units, as well as divers and coastguards, Civil Protection, Firefighters and Local Police.

The President of Huelva Port Authorities, Pilar Miranda, expressed her concern over the “tragic death of our colleague and friend Manolo, a great person, an example of professionalism and dedication to his job, who we will always remember”.

She also sent his family and friends her support and affection, and said that the loss was also felt by all of his colleagues.

The Huelva Port Authorities also expressed their thanks to everyone who took part in the search operation.

