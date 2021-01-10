Black Box of Missing Indonesian flight located with ‘no survivors’

The two black boxes belonging to missing Siriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which disappeared after plummeting some 10,000 feet into the sea shortly after leaving Jakarta airport on Saturday, January 9, have been located in the Java Sea. Parts of the wreckage, along with clothing and body parts, have also been recovered, according to a statement by Indonesian Air Forces. No survivors have been found.

Chief Hadi Tjahjanto said: “The two signals emitted by the black box are continuously monitored and now we have them marked.

“Hopefully in not too long we can lift up the black boxes for the National Transportation Safety Committee to investigate and find out the cause of the crash.”

Sixty-two people were aboard the doomed flight, with ten children among the passengers. Devastated family members and friends anxiously await news Pontianak, about 460 miles from Jakarta.

