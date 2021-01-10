Billion Vaccine Doses to Reach Developing World This Year

THE UK is among 92 countries that have pledged to fund ambitious plans to deliver one billion vaccine doses to the developing world this year.

The extremely ambitious logistical endeavor will see one billion vaccine doses delivered to the world’s poorest countries in what the UN hopes will be a “global solution” to the Covid-19 pandemic.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the project during a 3-day virtual visit to London. The UK’s Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said “It is fitting that, on the 75th anniversary of the UN, the UK has led with our allies to make one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine available to vulnerable countries.”

“We’ll only be safe from this virus, when we’re all safe – which is why we’re focused on a global solution to a global problem.”

The UK has contributed £548 million to the hugely ambitious project, while has dispelled the fears of many who worried that the Covid vaccination rollout underway in the first world would not reach the world’s poorest citizens.

António Guterres said that this time of global strife provided an opportunity to “renew our cause of overcoming global challenges together”.

