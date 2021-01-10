Baffling Brexit Rules Continue to Threaten UK Exports.



Britains leading business groups have said that Ministers must restart trade negotiations with Brussels immediately to sort out the “baffling” array of post-Brexit rules and regulations that now threaten much of the UK’s export trade to the EU.

Amid mounting anger among UK firms at cross-border friction they were told would not exist, British manufacturing and trade organisations met Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove in an emergency session on Thursday, Jan. 7, to discuss problems resulting from the 11th-hour deal struck by Boris Johnson with the EU before Christmas.

The prime minister had hailed what he claimed was a “zero-tariff” and “zero-quotas” deal that would allow free and simple access to the single market. Less than a month on, however, Britain’s EU departure appears to be anything but pain-free.

Serious issues still remain with the EU over the so-called level playing field to ensure businesses on one side do not gain an unfair advantage over those on the other side. In return for continuing access to the single market, the EU is seeking a high degree of alignment by the UK with its standards on workers rights, the environment and particularly state aid for businesses.

Brussels wants to safeguard against the UK becoming a low-regulation economic rival on the bloc’s doorstep- a major stumbling block.

The British deny they want to undercut the EU, but argue the whole point of Brexit was about “taking back control” and being free to set its own standards, and so has resisted curbs on its freedom to set future economic policies.

