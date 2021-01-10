Another Cold Snap Headed For Madrid

ANOTHER cold snap is headed for Madrid as the country is still reeling from the effects of Storm Filomena

It seems that Storm Filomena, who brought unprecedented snowfall and icy winds to Spain’s capital, hasn’t quite finished with Madrid, as the thermometer is expected to start dropping on Sunday, January 10 and will continue to plummet into next week.

Storm Filomena brought the worst snowfall in half a century to Madrid. The rest of the country hasn’t fared much better, with weather warnings in place for torrential rain, icy gusts and snow throughout Spain. Tragically, four people have lost their lives in the past couple of days.

According to Ruben del Campo, a spokesperson for state weather agency AEMET, the next cold snap could see the mercury dive as low as -10 degrees in Madrid with a high of 0 degrees expected on Monday, January 11, “something that’s really never been seen before and that only happened on one occasion in the last 100 years.”

He explained: “On January 16, 1945, it fell to -10, -11 degrees centigrade.”

The destruction of Storm Filomena has already led to Madrid’s Barajas airport being closed, with both bus and rail services in the capital temporarily halted.

