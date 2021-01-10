Andalucia Registers 1,100 New Covid Cases and Eight Deaths in 24 Hours

ANDALUCIA registers 1,100 new Covid cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Andalusian Regional Government on Sunday, January 10.

The 1,100 new cases of covid-19 represent 2,442 less than on Saturday (January 9), which was in fact the highest figure since November 26, when 3,549 were counted, and eight deaths, 53 less than yesterday, the second-lowest figure of the week after Thursday’s figure (five).

Seville has the highest infections with 241, followed by Malaga with 200, Almería with 197, Jaén with 166, Huelva with 129, Córdoba with 85, Cádiz with 66 and Granada with 16.

Regarding deaths, Seville and Malaga with two each sadly registered the most. Almería, Granada, Huelva and Jaén recorded one each, while Cádiz and Córdoba do not register.

Patients admitted to Andalucian hospitals for Covid-19 have risen again today and have increased eight days in a row with 1,311, which is 79 more than on Saturday, of which 228 are in a Unit of Intensive Care (ICU), one more than the day before.

