All in order, diocese says

ADOLFO GONZALEZ MONTES, bishop of Almeria, denied that the appointment of an assistant bishop was prompted by economic irregularities.

The diocese was financially up-to-date, he declared: “So far, everything is correct,” insisted Gonzalez Montes, calling on critics “to prove otherwise.”

According to reports in the daily newspaper, El Ideal, the prelate rejected rumours of financial problems that had brought the diocese near to bankruptcy but admitted that the pandemic was responsible for smaller congregations and dwindling collection plates.

The bishop dismissed rumours linking the arrival of co-bishop, Antonio Gomez Cantero, with an investigation into the diocese’s finances ordered by Rome.

“The Episcopal Conference has no powers in this field,” the bishop declared.

