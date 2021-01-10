Alicante Confirms 307 New Covid Cases After Successful Vaccine Meeting

THE Ministry of Health for Alicante confirms 307 new cases of Covid in the province, which is reported after news from the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, of a successful vaccine meeting.

-- Advertisement --



The data released on Sunday, January 10, brings the total number of people infected to 56,233, however, this update does not include the number of deaths or the number of those admitted to hospitals.

Ximo Puig has reported that the Generalitat has so far distributed and administered 85 per cent of the doses of Pfizer vaccines received and has announced that the Health Department expects to vaccinate around 40,000 people next week.

This was stated by the president after holding a coordination meeting of the Covid-19 vaccination plan with the Vice President and Minister of Equality and Inclusive Policies, Mónica Oltra, and the Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, Ana Barceló.

The president stressed that the vaccination strategy is “going well” and said that the Community plans to use up all the doses currently available over the next week. In addition, the Health Department will complete the vaccination process in residential homes and will continue to vaccinate in health centres and hospitals. “The key issue is to ensure that residential homes and day centres are immunised as soon as possible,” he said.

In addition, Puig reported the approval of a new protocol that allows for a 20 per cent increase in vaccination potential by obtaining six vaccines from each vial, compared to the current five.

Finally, the President thanked the health professionals who have already been vaccinated for their “efforts” and said that next week the rate of vaccination is expected to increase “more and more”.

In other news, the Generalitat Valenciana had to deny today (January 10) a hoax that has been circulating social media about home confinement in the Valencian Community.

The message includes an upcoming press conference to announce the confinement due to the “lack of control” of infections, however, the Generalitat, through all its social media accounts, has denied this information.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Confirms 307 New Covid Cases After Successful Vaccine Meeting”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.