A smoother ride in Vera

OWING to increased agricultural activity in Vera, several rural roads that are now much-used by heavy vehicles will be resurfaced.

Many are in bad condition, having been damaged by tractors and lorries, which also puts at risk residents in country areas who must use the same roads.

Vera town hall has now put out to tender a €99,915 contract to carry out the work, using materials appropriate to the number and type of vehicles that use them each day, municipal sources said.

