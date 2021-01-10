ALMERIA CITY’S Environmental Sustainability department headed by Margarita Cobos removed almost 500 tons of rubbish in one-off operations last year.

This was carried out parallel to the street-cleaning service that city hall outsources to the Entorno Urbano concessionary, Cobos said.

These operations were the result of what the councillor described as special services made necessary by “antisocial behaviour” to which city hall always responded rapidly and, in a few cases, repeatedly.

Cobos called once more on the city’s population to cooperate without resorting to fly-tipping which damaged Almeria’s image and impaired “peaceable co-existence.”

Cobos revealed that her department had been called on to act in Barranco Caballar, El Puche, La Chanca, La Hoya, San Critobal and the La Peseta access more often than in any other of the city’s neighbourhoods.

El Puche alone had generated 102 tons of rubbish principally in August and September, she said.

Operatives had also been called in at Los Almendros, Paraje del Bobar and the Fuente de los 102 Pueblos.

Ensuring that the city stayed clean and litter-free was a shared responsibility, the councillor insisted.

“We all know that the rubbish did not arrive there by itself,” Cobos pointed out, maintaining that city hall needed the local population’s collaboration if the municipality was to remain clean.

A load of rubbish in Almeria City.