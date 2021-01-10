8 BABIES Born in snow storm

Snowstorms can bring stories of miracles, and they didn’t let us down through storm Filomena.

Eight (8) babies were born during the snowstorm in Spain, each one a miracle. Each birth a tribute to the new mothers and emergency services who braved icy cold conditions just to access the locations, let alone provide medical attention.

One woman gave birth whilst inside a trapped vehicle to a healthy baby girl who will repeatedly tell this amazing story when older.

It’s not too romantic to think in years to come, these special children born in a snowstorm away from their homes in atrocious conditions, may indeed get together for some form of celebration.

Madrid is in crisis with the mayor considering, as this article is written, whether to declare a catastrophic zone for the capital.

Half a metre of snow falls again today, and as the new chill turns snow into ice the conditions worsen, all emergency services are on the highest alert.

