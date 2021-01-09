Woman In Serious Condition After Fall From Balcony In Palma

WOMAN in a serious condition after falling from the fourth-floor in Palma de Mallorca

A 35-year old woman is in a critical condition after plunging from the fourth-floor of a building in Palma de Mallorca onto the first floor. The accident occurred at around 10pm on Friday, January 8 in the Son Cladera area of Palma, according to the Urgent Medical Care Service (SAMU 061).

According to a press report by the SAMU 061, when emergency services arrived on the scene they found the victim on the first floor of the building having suffered a head injury and severe chest trauma. She was transferred to the Hospital de Son Espases where she remains in a critical condition.

