A WOMAN has been arrested in Morocco for appearing in a video with sexual content.

-- Advertisement --



The woman, from Tetouan, in the northwest of Morocco, has appeared before the Prosecutor’s Office, who has decided to prosecute her for “practicing extramarital sex” and for “public insult to modesty.” The latter is punishable by the Moroccan Penal Code with between one month and two years in prison and a fine of up to 500 dirhams (€45).

Despite being filmed in 2015, the video in which the 29-year-old single mother of two appears has gone viral in recent days on instant messaging Apps.

One of the reasons it has gone viral seems to be because she appears dressed in a veil and a black tunic.

Her lawyer, Mohamed el Hamidi, regretted that the public prosecutor’s office had rejected a request from the defence to release the woman on probation.

During the police questioning, the woman confessed that the video was recorded by a Moroccan man residing in the Netherlands with whom she appears performing a sexual act.

Security services have identified the man, who is currently abroad, and launched an investigation against him.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman arrested in Morocco for appearing in viral sex video”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.