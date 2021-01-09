Waves almost reach nudist area in Vera

STORM FILOMENA brought snow to high ground in Almeria province while also wreaking damage at sea level.

Residents with frontline homes in Vera’s naturist zone saw heavy seas and high winds produce waves that almost reached their homes, although the problem was not a new one, they said.

They had been warning for some time about the way that the sea was encroaching on this part of the coast, residents said.

The Veraplayazul association made an SOS call months ago regarding seven kilometres of shore, south of the second breakwater, a spokesperson told the local Spanish media.

The coastline is the central government’s responsibility, Environment councillor Belen Carnicer and the Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco explained.

They neverthless added that they had met Environment ministry officials to discuss the beach’s problems as the town was “strongly committed” to ensuring that action was taken.

The Ministry in Madrid assured them that the coastal authority Costas intends to solve the problem by building a small breakwater in front of the Natsun nudist area, Carnicer and Jorge Blanco revealed.

