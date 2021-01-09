Valencian President Refuses To Rule Out Home Confinement

VALENCIAN president Ximo Puig refuses to rule out home confinement as coronavirus infections continue to surge

President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, warned that nothing can be ruled out in the coming weeks when he spoke to RNE on Saturday, January 9. The president once again warned people “to stay at home” and insisted that everyone must be sensible because joint responsibility “is the only way to deal with Covid-19.”

Speaking about the possibility of a further tightening of restrictions and implementing home confinement, Puig said that “nothing can be ruled out; we are going to live some extraordinarily complicated weeks.”

On Tuesday, January 5, new restrictions were announced for the Valencian community, whereby bars and restaurants have to close at 5pm and the curfew was extended by one hour, from 11pm to 10pm. The government has asked that citizens have patience with the measures and adhere to them – “We are not going to put a policeman behind each person,” Puig said.

