U.S CAPITOL POLICE Rejected National Guard Offer Three Days Before Riots it has been revealed



It has been revealed by multiple sources including senior defence officials, and two persons familiar with the matter, that the Pentagon had contacted the US Capitol Police department three days before the riots occurred at Congress, to offer them both FBI and National Guard manpower, but their offer had been declined.

-- Advertisement --



The reason given was that apparently, Capitol Police officials did not want the obvious presence of National Guardsmen appearing to be on active duty, deployed against the American people, and despite warnings of perceived insurrections, and with sufficient days to plan accordingly, they insisted they were contemplating and planning a peaceful free-speech demonstration.

It is also revealed that even as the angry mob of demonstrators was descending on the Congress building, the US Capitol police officials once again rejected an offer from the Justice Department for FBI support and assistance, and the result was broadcast all over the world, to see a police department with a large operating budget, and experience in high-security events, over-run by a mob of protestors.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “U.S Capitol Police Rejected National Guard Offer Three Days Before Riots.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.