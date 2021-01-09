Two Spanish Destinations Among New York Times 2021 List

TWO SPANISH destinations have made the list of 52 “Places to Love” in 2021 published by the New York Times.

As the pandemic prevents international travel, the New York Times decided to change the format of their annual holiday destination round up. Rather than encouraging their readers to jet across the globe, they picked 52 entries from 2000 reader submissions after launching a request for places to “love” in 2021 rather than plan to physically visit.

Two Spanish destinations made the list of places that have significance to the readers during their lives, and can serve as hopeful travel plans when the pandemic subsides and we can once again embark on holidays.

Cordoba, Andalucia

The reader who suggested the magnificent city of Cordoba writes that “you can touch history in this ancient city” and anyone who has visited will surely agree with them. Located in Andalucia, the beautiful old town of the city is arguably among the most enchanting in Spain.

History buffs will find a treasure trove of heritage as the city dates back to Roman times and served as an important cultural centre during the Islamic rule of the Iberian peninsula. The world-famous Mezquita is one of Southern Spain’s most impressive architectural attractions, a breathtaking mutli-arched mosque that is among the finest examples of Muslim architecture on Earth.

For those keener on enjoying the present than appreciating the past, Cordoba enjoys a vibrant social scene to this day offering visitors the chance to feast on inexpensive Andalucian tapas across the city’s many lively bars and cafes.

The Camino de Santiago

Stretching from Galicia across the north of Spain, this ancient pilgrimage route is described by one New York Times reader as a place “more about the self than the selfie”. For centuries, those of all forms of faith and spirituality have sought reflection and solace along its winding route through the magnificent countryside of Spain’s underexplored northern regions.

Enthusiasts for hiking and biking will truly be in heaven in this old religious pathway, as its well-established routes are among the best in Spain. Even those without a major enthusiasm for outdoor pursuits will gain a valuable experience, as many spend a month free from technology and the modern world walking along its peaceful and inspiring route.

Perhaps this destination would be well suited to those in need of relief and introspection following the turbulent year of 2020 and the at times frightening events of our fast-paced modern world.

