Two people died in Mijas last night when their car was dragged by the storm into the river that separates Mijas from Fuengirola.

Two people died in Mijas last night due to the rainstorm as they tried to cross the river in the Parque del Esparragal area that connects the town of Mijas with Fuengirola in their car. The bodies of a woman and a man were recovered by divers this morning after a night of searching along the river bed while the storm still ravaged. The other occupants of the vehicle were two young men who were thankfully rescued alive.

The first to be found was the woman, said to be about 50 years old, who was located around 05:00 am in the morning still inside the vehicle. This was confirmed by the mayor of Mijas, Josele González, who explained that at the moment it is unknown if the couple are residents of Mijas and the reason why they ventured to cross the river- despite its heavy flooding.

The divers of the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the Civil Guard (GEAS) made the grim finds this morning. The team had been looking for her and the man since last night after the flood swept away the car, his body was found a few hours after the womans. An investigation is underway to determine the nationality and personal details of the deceased.

In addition, firefighters and emergency services had to rescue four other people last night in the same area of ​​Mijas, which included two minors, who had been trapped inside their vehicle when they were dragged away by the river. The group now realise now they had a lucky escape as it could have been much worse.