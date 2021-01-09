Travel Chaos In Dublin Airport As Travel Rules Change Overnight

TRAVEL chaos in Dublin airport as travel rules between Ireland and Germany change overnight

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded in Dublin airport on Friday, January 8, as officials made a dramatic overnight about-turn in travel restrictions for Irish passengers going to Germany, demanding that everyone entering the country from Ireland must have a negative PCR test. The announcement was made unexpectedly on the Department of Foreign Affairs website, meaning that many people were already at the airport and unaware of the new requirements.

The notice read: “As of 00:00 on 8 January 2021, all passengers from Ireland must produce a negative test result before they are allowed to board a flight to Germany.”

It continued: “The test must be less than 48 hours old. PCR and LAMP tests available at Dublin Airport are accepted, as are antigen tests.

“You are still subject to quarantine regulations even if the test is negative.”

Previously, Germany had allowed passengers to enter the country once they had a Covid test booked on arrival, and travel restrictions weren’t expected to change for several more days.

“There will be an additional requirement for passengers from high-risk areas to either take a test on arrival, or present a negative test result less than 48 hours old on arrival.”

