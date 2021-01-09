SOCIAL welfare service in Torrevieja shelters the homeless during Storm Filomena

The Councillor for Social Welfare for Torrevieja City Council, Tomas Ballester, launched a campaign before the onset of Storm Filomena on January 6 to locate the city’s homeless and offer them accommodation to see out the treacherous weather. Together with local Civil Protection and Red Cross groups, the city council endeavoured to move as many people as possible to safety and comfort, and to offer food, blankets and hot drinks to those who wished to stay put.

Civil Protection Torrevieja established a schedule to transfer the homeless to three designated shelters in the area, and many families with children were brought to safety. Officials, however, reported that many people declined the offer and chose instead to stay on the streets; With the assistance of Alimentos Solidarios, these individuals were given as much protection as possible against the elements.

