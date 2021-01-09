Throwing Snowballs Will Result In £200 Fine

UK POLICE warn that throwing snowballs will result in a £200 fine

Police in Shropshire have issued a warning on Twitter that anyone caught out of their houses during the Covid lockdown throwing snowballs will be fined a whopping £200. The words of caution came after two separate incidences where elderly or vulnerable people were left terrified when their houses were bombarded with snowballs late a night.

West Mercia Constabulary wrote on Twitter: “There have been two reports of snowballs being thrown last night between 11 and 11.30pm.

“This is obviously not a justifiable reason to be out of your house, this behaviour is likely to result in a £200 Fixed Penalty Notice for breaking the lockdown rules.”

“This behaviour is not acceptable at any time.”

Superintendent Lansdale said: “In relation to last night’s incidents we are speaking to a number of people to identify who the three individuals involved were.

“The pandemic is stressful enough for people, particularly those that are more vulnerable, without them being made to feel worse and isolated in their own homes as a result of disgraceful anti-social behaviour.”

