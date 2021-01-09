The Queen And Prince Philip Receive Covid Vaccine

THE Queen and Prince Philip receive the Covid vaccine

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen and Prince Philip have received the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, January 9 at Windsor Castle. The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old husband have caused much debate as the public speculated if they would indeed opt to get the jab, after royal aids previously insisted it was a “personal decision” and a “private matter.” However, a royal spokesperson confirmed that the royal doctor has indeed administered the vaccinations.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said in a statement: ‘The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.’

A source close to the royals suggested that Her Majesty wanted to make the matter public in order to end any speculation and encourage the rest of the population to get vaccinated.

