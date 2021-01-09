The Floods, How much will they cost ?

The mayor of Alhaurin de la Torre has inspected last night’s flooding caused by storm Filomena in the area and decided on an approximate cost.

After an inspection of the flood damage in Alhaurin de la Torre, today Mayor Joaquin Villanova announced that public infrastructure damage would be around 80,000 euros.

200 municipal and emergency service workers were at the scene from 6 am working tirelessly to minimise the damage that had already taken place and to assess the rebuilding cost where necessary.

Flooded garages and trapped cars were commonplace on the horrific night of floods with up to 200 cubic metres a second rushing through Pinos de Alhaurin one of the worst-hit areas.

It’s estimated by municipal assessors that more than 30 streets were damaged by the floods.

Despite an initial inspection and cost for repairs today Saturday, January 9, further work would have to be carried out to confirm the town’s exact damage from the storm.

