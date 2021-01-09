SUSSEX POLICE have charged a teenage boy with the murder of a popular Brighton restaurant owner at her home.

-- Advertisement --



Susan Addis, the 69-year old owner of Donatello’s Italian restaurant in the seaside Sussex city of Brighton, was discovered dead at her home in suburban Withdean at 7 PM on Thursday (January 7th). The popular businesswoman was stabbed to death.

A 17-year old boy has been charged with her murder and Sussex Police say they are not looking for any other suspects as part of their investigation. The force confirmed that the teenager and the victim were known to each other prior to the stabbing.

The family of Ms. Maddis issued a statement through police saying: “At this very sad and distressing time, the family kindly asks that all media respect their privacy. The family are currently in a state of shock”. The grandmother was known for her fundraising efforts in Brighton.

“So shocked and saddened to hear devastating news of the death of the amazing Sue Addis,” Brighton MP Caroline Lucas tweeted. “So many in Brighton will be heartbroken – she was such a special presence in the city, her passion for this place & its people was infectious, and her kindness legendary. She’ll be hugely missed”.

The teenage suspect was arrested on Friday night (January 8th) and is due to appear in Brighton Magistrates Court.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teen Charged With Murder of Popular Brighton Restaurant Owner”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.