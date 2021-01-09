Shoppers out in force despite appeal to stay distanced

Today Saturday, January 9 shoppers were out in force, packing out the Plaza Mayor centre close to Malaga airport.

Queues with waiting times of over nearly an hour did not deter shoppers, as some of the big names on the high street and in the designer world had security maintaining distances on entering the stores.

One Electronics store and a well-known sportswear manufacturer had waiting times of nearly an hour, and specially designated aisles controlled by security guards had to be erected due to the massive number of shoppers.

Getting parked at the shopping centre took 20 minutes, one shopper remarked.

COVID restrictions are still in place, and appeals for extra vigilance along with only essential travel have been advised in Andalucia. Still, as the sales started, shoppers had only one thing on their mind, this opportunity to grab a bargain.

Extra security at Plaza Mayor and the McArthurGlen centres continues, to be able to offer a safe environment, particularly where queueing occurs. All stores had special entry and exit procedures with Hand sanitisers in abundance.

