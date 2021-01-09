Security Concerns Over Two Laptops Stolen During Capitol Attack

US OFFICIALS have raised security concerns over the theft of two government laptops during Wednesday’s attack on Washington’s Capitol building.

At least two laptops were stolen by Trump supporters as they rampaged through Washington’s Capitol building on Wednesday in scenes that shocked the world. Officials have raised concerns that the computers may contain sensitive government information and their theft poses a security risk to the US.

One laptop was stolen from the office of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a longtime political foe of Donald Trump, during the chaotic scenes. An aide confirmed that the device belonged “to a conference room and was used for presentations”. It is unclear how sensitive any data on the laptop could be. Another stolen laptop belonged to Democrat Senator Jeff Merkley, who represents Oregon.

“Regardless of how much they want to downplay this, the laptop has to have at least access that could be leveraged,” cybersecurity expert Brandon Hoffman told the Guardian. “It’s highly unlikely that this laptop was sitting there with no files, or file access, or any other useful information to somebody looking for leverage or retribution.”

Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin said that the theft of the laptops may have damaged the country’s “national security equities”. Investigations are ongoing into the shocking attempted siege of the US Capitol from Trump supporters to protest against the electoral victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

