RENFE cancels all trains to and from Madrid as heavy snowfall makes much of the Capital impassable

RENFE has announced the cancellation of all trains travelling to and from Madrid on Saturday, January 9, as well as the Cercanias services in Madrid, owing to severe weather conditions caused by Storm Filomena. Much of the country is under weather warnings for extreme conditions including heavy snowfall, torrential rain and icy gusts.

At dawn on Saturday, the army was deployed to Madrid to rescue hundreds of cars that became stranded on the M607 road due to lethal conditions.

In a press release, Renfe also reported that train services from Andalucía to Catalonia would be temporarily suspended.

“Throughout the night they have been carrying out cleaning tasks in certain stations and points but the storm, with added blizzard, is of such intensity that the work is unsuccessful in a short time,” the release said.

Once the storm subsides, efforts will be made to clear the lesser affected areas, but officials have not yet been able to give a time as to when the services will once again be operational.

