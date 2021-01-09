Pope Urges People to Take Vaccine to Protect Themselves and Others

POPE FRANCIS has urged everyone to take Covid-19 vaccines to protect themselves others and is expected to receive the jab himself next week.

Pope Francis is set to receive the vaccine as early as next week with the Catholic leader appealing to his followers to take the jab to protect themselves and others from Covid-19.

“I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine,” the Pope told Italian broadcaster Canale 5. “It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others.”

Vatican City, the world’s smallest microstate, has announced plans to vaccinate its 450 full-time residents as early as next week. It is believed that the tiny country, nestled in the heart of Rome, will be using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as it announced the purchase of a special freezer needed to store the American product below 70 degrees Celcius.

“Next week,” Francis said, “we will start doing it here, in the Vatican, and I have booked myself in. It must be done.” The 84-year old is potentially vulnerable to the disease due to a lung illness he contracted as a young man in his native Argentina.

