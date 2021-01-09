Police Rescue Fourteen People Stranded On Mountain In Spain’s Alicante

POLICE rescue fourteen people who became stranded on a mountain in Spain’s Alicante

Despite relentless government warnings for people to remain indoors where possible to remain safe, many continue to ignore the advice and insist on travelling to some of the worst-hit areas to see the snowfall. Emergency services in Alicante had to rescue a group of fourteen on Saturday, January 9, who had gone to the Sierra de Aitana to experience the unprecedented snow in the area.

The Sierra de Aitana is a mountain range in the Valencian Community, in the north of Alicante and bordering Alcoy, a city which has been battered in recent days by Storm Filomena. The Valencia government has once again asked the public to avoid unnecessary travel, and above all, to avoid dangerous journeys to municipalities that have seen snow.

Officials have additionally warned that anyone travelling to these municipalities, putting themselves and emergency services at risk, will be heavily fined.

