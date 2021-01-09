PARLER Social Media App Removed From The Google Play Store it is announced



Parler, a social media app that has become the alternative home for many of Donald Trump’s supporters, has this evening (Friday) been banned from the Google Play Store, as reported by CNN Business.

A spokesman for Google said, “We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US. We recognize that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content”.

It continued, “In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app’s listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues”.

Google’s decision does not prevent people from downloading Parler from other third-party app stores, not operated by Google, and BuzzFeed News reported in the last 24 hours that Apple had hinted at also removing the app from its iOS App Store, but as yet, that has not happened.