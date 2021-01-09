NHS nurse contracts Covid three weeks AFTER getting the vaccine

A nurse working with the Hywel Dda University Health Board said she is “angry and heartbroken” about contracting coronavirus just three weeks after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The nurse said she was advised that it could take up to ten days for the first jab to start providing immunity to Covid, and so was surprised when she began experiencing “quite severe symptoms” three weeks afterward, and ultimately tested positive.

-- Advertisement --



Deputy Chief Executive of Hywel Dda health board, Dr Philip Kloer, said that no vaccination is infallible, and that in reality the Covid jab simply “reduces your chance of suffering.”

Health authorities in the UK have come under fire for delaying the time period between the first and second doses of the vaccine from three to twelve weeks, with many experts claiming that there is no proof the first jab will provide adequate protection against the virus.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “NHS Nurse Contracts Covid AFTER getting The Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.