More names on Nijar’s Padron

THE number of people registered on Nijar’s municipal Padron continues to grow.

According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) the town had a population of 31,666 on December 31, 2020, an increase of 103 inhabitants compared with 2019.

Nijar’s population has grown by 15,037 since the year 2000 at a yearly average of 769, topping 30,000 in 2018.

It is now Almeria province’s fourth largest municipality after Almeria City (201,322), Roquetas de Mar (98,433) and El Ejido (83,758).

