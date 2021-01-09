Message From President Of Andalucía About Storm Filomena

URGENT message from the President of Spain’s Andalucía about Storm Filomena after two people have already tragically lost their lives

The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, appealed to residents of Andalucía to exercise caution as Storm Filomena batters the region and several weather warnings remain in place. Mr Moreno posted his message on social media on Saturday morning, January 9, after the body of a woman and a man were recovered from the river that separates Mijas and Fuengirola. The pair perished when they tried to cross the closed-off river in their car; two other occupants were thankfully rescued alive.

In his post, the president expressed “deep regret to the victim’s family” and insisted on precaution “to avoid more misfortunes like this one.”

He added that “the night has been complicated” and that it “has shown its worst face as it passed through Malaga.”

Andalucían Government spokesman, Elías Bendodo, also took to social media to offer his “deepest condolences” and “all my support” to the people affected by the storm.

Storm Filomena continues to ravage Spain, with weather warnings in place throughout much of the country for torrential rain, icy gales and severe snowstorms.

