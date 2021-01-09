Meghan and Harry Quit Social Media Over Online ‘Hate’.

T he Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quit social media, it is reported. Harry and Meghan are rejecting platforms such as Twitter and Facebook after becoming disillusioned by the “hate” they have encountered on the online platform, according to reports.

A source close to the couple told the Times that they have "no plans" to use social media for their new Archewell Foundation. The insider added that they are now "very unlikely" to return to social networking platforms in a personal capacity.



Meghan has previously shared her horror at the ‘almost unsurvivable’ abuse she faced while on maternity leave with Archie. The bombshell news comes after Donald Trump was banned from Twitter due to ‘the risk of further incitement of violence’ after his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

